Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after buying an additional 579,400 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 444,495 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,410,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOP opened at $42.97 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $45.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

