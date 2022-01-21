M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $43,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 24.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,074,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $166.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

