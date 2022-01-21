Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $46.52 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.