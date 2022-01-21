Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 232 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ICU Medical worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ICU Medical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $212.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.65 and a 200 day moving average of $221.29. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

