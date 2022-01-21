Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 78.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 440,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 193,491 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,449,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,427,000 after purchasing an additional 203,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX opened at $85.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

