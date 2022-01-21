Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Ducommun worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $2,090,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 81.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $515.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.45. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

