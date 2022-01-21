Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Umpqua worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 604,318 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,522 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $20.13 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.