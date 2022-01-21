MVL (MVL) One Day Volume Tops $1.94 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, MVL has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $125.72 million and $1.94 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049978 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006368 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,319,841,650 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

