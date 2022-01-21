My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 47.9% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 47.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00064151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.96 or 0.07077260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $36,772.00 or 0.99559837 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00060336 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

