Namecoin Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Namecoin has a market cap of $23.67 million and approximately $19,605.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00004239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,887.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.20 or 0.00879460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00267370 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00025003 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

