Nano (XNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.11 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Nano has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $345.94 million and approximately $25.11 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00006683 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00022177 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.