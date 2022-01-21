Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading 6% Higher

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.72. 4,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,622,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen started coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,208. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,495,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Natera by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

