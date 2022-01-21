National Bank Financial Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “na” rating and set a C$39.00 price target (up previously from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.42.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$35.44 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$19.21 and a twelve month high of C$36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

