National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAP. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$27.10 on Thursday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$27.05 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The firm has a market cap of C$11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 63.00%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

