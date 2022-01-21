National Bank Financial Raises CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$45.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CAE opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 283,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

