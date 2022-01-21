National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,048. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.