National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
