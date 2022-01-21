Needham & Company LLC Cuts AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target to $4.50

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE ATY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,353. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $164.59 million and a PE ratio of 15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AcuityAds by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AcuityAds by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

