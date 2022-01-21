Needham & Company LLC Cuts fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $15.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $11.27 on Friday. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

