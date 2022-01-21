Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Short Interest Update

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NTTHF opened at $5.14 on Friday. Neo Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

NTTHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Neo Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neo Lithium in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

