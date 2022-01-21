Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $600.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $596.97.

NFLX opened at $508.25 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

