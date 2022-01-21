Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $450.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.50.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $508.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $605.55 and a 200-day moving average of $590.38. The company has a market capitalization of $225.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.