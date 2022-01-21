Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $600.00 at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $700.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $596.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $508.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $605.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.38. The stock has a market cap of $225.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

