NeuroMetrix (NURO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

NURO stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

