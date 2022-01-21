NeuroMetrix (NURO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.
NURO stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.
