NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NeuroPace by 52.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeuroPace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NeuroPace by 28.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 114,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.26. 36,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,424. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. NeuroPace has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 16.20.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

