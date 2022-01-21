NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NPCE. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 million. Research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

