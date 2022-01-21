New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target cut by Barclays from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 16,891.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 74.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $278,000. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

