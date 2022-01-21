New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Research were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Research by 26.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of National Research by 102,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $961.21 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.71. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,503,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,995,396. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

