New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $422,000 Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,495 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Uranium Energy worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of UEC opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.40 million, a PE ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 2.19. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

