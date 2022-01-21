New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 206.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

