New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Clearwater Paper worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLW. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 409.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 263.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 9.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLW opened at $33.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $566.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.17. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

