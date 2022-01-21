New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,325 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Vectrus worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vectrus by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vectrus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 73,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vectrus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEC opened at $47.49 on Friday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $556.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $459.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

