New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,704 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Kimball Electronics worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 99.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 104,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $88,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $416,150. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $30.61.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

