New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,091 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Glatfelter worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 68,608.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

GLT stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $788.98 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

