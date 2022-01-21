Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,179 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Newmont by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of NEM opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.