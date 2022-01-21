Newscrypto Trading Down 26.1% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $39.54 million and $6.47 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

