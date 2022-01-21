NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.66

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.66 and last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 308853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEXT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of NextSource Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of NextSource Materials from C$5.30 to C$6.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.91. The firm has a market cap of C$430.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.02.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

