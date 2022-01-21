NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Short Interest Update

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,424,200 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 1,835,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 254.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $14.95 on Friday. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFYEF. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

