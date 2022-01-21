NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.08

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.08 and traded as low as C$18.68. NFI Group shares last traded at C$18.72, with a volume of 296,584 shares changing hands.

NFI has been the topic of several research reports. Laurentian raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 366.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,345.94%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 234,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035,491.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,835,846.99. Insiders purchased 1,681,905 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,296 in the last quarter.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

