Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.74 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,331 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 35.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 44.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,573,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

