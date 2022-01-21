Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,901,000 after purchasing an additional 371,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,761,000 after purchasing an additional 178,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,101,000 after purchasing an additional 143,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.