Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Okta by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.96.

OKTA opened at $200.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.85 and its 200-day moving average is $239.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.