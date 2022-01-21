Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in State Street by 296.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT opened at $94.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

