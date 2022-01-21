Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 3,627 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,264,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Datadog by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,393,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,176,000 after purchasing an additional 221,681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after purchasing an additional 385,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -928.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.19. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.84.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $913,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $35,397,701.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,965,063 shares of company stock valued at $343,454,767 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

