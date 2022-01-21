Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.41

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 3163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

NIU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $190.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 551.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,528 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

