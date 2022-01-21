NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 2,700 SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $19.02 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

