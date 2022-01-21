NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $114,000 Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Pegasystems by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pegasystems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $4,521,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at $9,254,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $96.51 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.47 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.17.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEGA. Barclays cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

