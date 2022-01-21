Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.08 ($6.91).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a one year high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

