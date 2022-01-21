Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $4.42

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.53. Nomura shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 32,391 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on NMR shares. Citigroup lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -221.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $59,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 52.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

