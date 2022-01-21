NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $224.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

