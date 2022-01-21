NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $348.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.30. The company has a market capitalization of $364.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.